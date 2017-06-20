CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect in credit card fraud

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect in credit card fraudPosted: Updated:
A fishy garbage issue at Columbia Park
A new fundraiser called "pomming" could bring school spirit to your front yard
Adventist Health announces closure of Walla Walla facilities
One dead after car rolls down embankment off of I-82
Veteran Baseball Cards-Walla Walla
Trios Medical Group welcomes nurse practitioner
Charisao (Chari) Srisuthipornsakul, FNP has joined Trios Medical Group—Urgent Care.More >>
Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores pleads not guilty to child molestation
Chi Flores, a Pasco City Councilman charged with two counts of first degree molestation, has entered a not guilty plea.More >>
18-year-old dies after car rolls down embankment off of I-82
We've learned the driver who died in the rollover accident is 18-year-old Maia Taylor of Hermiston.More >>
A new fundraiser called "pomming" could bring school spirit to your front yard
Cheerleaders from Kamiakin High School are "pomming" people's yards.More >>
A fishy garbage issue at Columbia Park
A viewer sent in a picture of Columbia Park's fishing pond covered in garbage this weekend, so we decided to check it out for ourselves.More >>
Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing swimmer
Divers are searching for 27-year-old David Gomez of Granger, last seen Sunday evening around 8:00 p.m. swimming off of the north shore of Lake Mattoon.More >>
Adventist Health announces closure of Walla Walla facilities
A new development has brought an end to Adventist Health’s efforts to transfer control of Walla Walla General Hospital’s services to Providence Health & Services—an initiative they jointly announced on April 3 and that both organizations had hoped to achieve by midsummer.More >>
Local utilities warn customers of telephone scam
Local utilities -- Benton PUD, Franklin PUD and Richland Energy Services -- urge customers to be aware of unusual and unlawful requests by phone.More >>
Fire restrictions this season at national parks
With fire season coming up, the U.S. Forest Service wants to keep you aware of the nature around us, and how you can help prevent wildfires.More >>
Delta students take 1st place at National History Day
On Thursday, June 15th, National History Day® presented Delta High School junior, Zachary Matson and former Delta student, Hannah Doyle with the first place award in the Senior Group Website category for their project titled Mother Jones: Marching with the Mill Children.More >>
