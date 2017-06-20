CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect in credit card fraud

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities area law enforcement needs to identify this subject. He is wanted in connection with a recent flurry of credit card fraud ranging from the Tri-Cities to Yakima within the past week.

If you have any information about who he is, let Crime Stoppers know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have any information, please call 800-222-8477.