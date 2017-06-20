Kids Sew Camp - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kids Sew Camp

Posted: Updated:

Summer sewing camp for children ages 9-15. No experience is necessary! During class they will learn sewing basics, safety, and how to operate a sewing machine while completing 3 fun projects. 

Class fee includes:

  • NEW Necchi NE30 Sewing Machine
  • All of the patterns required to complete the 3 projects
  • All of the fabric required to complete the 3 projects (students get to choose their material from our selection at the store)
  • Spool of all purpose thread to complete the 3 projects
  • Afternoon snacks and beverages

Class Supply List:
• Scissors (Fabric Cutting)
• Pins
• Pen & Notepad for taking notes

* All items need to be labelled with students name.

Call (509) 585-4739 to register today!
 

Skill Level:

All

Materials Included:

A NEW machine, fabric, thread, snacks

Instructor:

Ronel

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures