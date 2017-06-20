Kids Sew Camp

Summer sewing camp for children ages 9-15. No experience is necessary! During class they will learn sewing basics, safety, and how to operate a sewing machine while completing 3 fun projects.



Class fee includes:

NEW Necchi NE30 Sewing Machine

All of the patterns required to complete the 3 projects

All of the fabric required to complete the 3 projects (students get to choose their material from our selection at the store)

Spool of all purpose thread to complete the 3 projects

Afternoon snacks and beverages

Class Supply List:

• Scissors (Fabric Cutting)

• Pins

• Pen & Notepad for taking notes



* All items need to be labelled with students name.



Call (509) 585-4739 to register today!



Skill Level:

All

Materials Included:

A NEW machine, fabric, thread, snacks

Instructor:

Ronel