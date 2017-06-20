Kids Sew Camp

Summer sewing camp for children ages 9-15. No experience is necessary! During class they will learn sewing basics, safety, and how to operate a sewing machine while completing 3 fun projects.
Class fee includes:
- NEW Necchi NE30 Sewing Machine
- All of the patterns required to complete the 3 projects
- All of the fabric required to complete the 3 projects (students get to choose their material from our selection at the store)
- Spool of all purpose thread to complete the 3 projects
- Afternoon snacks and beverages
Class Supply List:
• Scissors (Fabric Cutting)
• Pins
• Pen & Notepad for taking notes
* All items need to be labelled with students name.
Call (509) 585-4739 to register today!
Skill Level:
All
Materials Included:
A NEW machine, fabric, thread, snacks
Instructor:
Ronel