The greatest three day embroidery, sewing, & quilting experience in Tri-Cities, WA! Everything will be included! You just show up and have a great time!

Link to buy ticket: https://northwestinspiredesq.com/product/northwest-inspired-esq-ticket/ 

What’s Included with this ticket:

  • Kits for ALL projects
  • Admission to guest speaker  Judy Kessinger
  • Breakfast
  • Lunch
  • Beverages
  • Snacks
  • Full Access to the three day event
  • Wine / Hors d’Oeuvre Vendor Mall Gala
  • ONE person per machine
  • Admission to vendor mall
  • Prizes
  • Games
  • Much more

Event Details:

October 19th – 21st 2017

8 AM – 5:00 PM each day

Location: Holiday Inn Express Pasco

Phone: (509) 543-7000

Address: 4525 Convention Pl, Pasco, WA 9930

