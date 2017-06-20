The greatest three day embroidery, sewing, & quilting experience in Tri-Cities, WA! Everything will be included! You just show up and have a great time!
Link to buy ticket: https://northwestinspiredesq.com/product/northwest-inspired-esq-ticket/
What’s Included with this ticket:
- Kits for ALL projects
- Admission to guest speaker Judy Kessinger
- Breakfast
- Lunch
- Beverages
- Snacks
- Full Access to the three day event
- Wine / Hors d’Oeuvre Vendor Mall Gala
- ONE person per machine
- Admission to vendor mall
- Prizes
- Games
- Much more
Event Details:
October 19th – 21st 2017
8 AM – 5:00 PM each day
Location: Holiday Inn Express Pasco
Phone: (509) 543-7000
Address: 4525 Convention Pl, Pasco, WA 9930