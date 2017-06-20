Over 6,000 soldiers in Yakima for military trainingPosted: Updated:
Over 6,000 soldiers in Yakima for military training
Inspirational CWU graduate double majors after serving in military
Yakima Standoff Situation
City of Yakima holding outdoor public forum to sooth community fears
Local company donates pairs of cleats to children in need
Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing swimmer called off
The search for 27-year-old David Gomez has been called off.More >>
Over 6,000 soldiers in Yakima for military training
Right now, thousands of soldiers are participating in a military exercise at the Yakima Training Center.More >>
Inspirational CWU graduate double majors after serving in military
All college students deal with adversity on the way to earning their degree, but some have a lot more challenges than just those in the classroom.More >>
Fire restrictions this season at national parks
With fire season coming up, the U.S. Forest Service wants to keep you aware of the nature around us, and how you can help prevent wildfires.More >>
Victim shot in the back while standing on a porch
Around 10:00 Saturday night, Yakima police responded to reports of shots fired near North 6th Street and E Street.More >>
City of Yakima holding outdoor public forum to sooth community fears
The City of Yakima will continue in their efforts of informing the public tomorrow through a forum.More >>
Local company donates pairs of cleats to children in need
Right now, children who can't afford cleats in Yakima can apply to get a free pair, all thanks to a local dealership and a sports organization.More >>
3 confirmed whooping cough cases in Grant County
Grant County Health District staff are investigating three confirmed cases and one probable case of pertussis (Whooping Cough), with additional cases pending.More >>
Washington State Patrol targets left lane violators
The Washington State Patrol has received numerous requests to address left lane “campers” in our state. In response to the requests, the WSP will be conducting a statewide focus of effort to address the left lane violators.More >>
YPD holds gang emphasis patrol press conference
Violent crime in Yakima has a lot of people worrying for their safety, but Yakima Police say they're doing what they can to make the community safer.More >>
