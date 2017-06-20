Over 6,000 soldiers in Yakima for military training

YAKIMA, WA - Right now, thousands of soldiers are participating in a military exercise at the Yakima Training Center. This is the largest exercise the base has hosted in the last five years.

U.S. soldiers with the 7th infantry division are planning an attack on opposing forces. This is not in another country. Exercise Bayonet focus is at the Yakima Training Center.

"It is an environment where we don't live and work every day, so it is new terrain," said Colonel Jay Miseli. "It's got resources from across the entire 7th infantry division, the entire joint base Lewis McChord, and we've got resources that flew in from Hawaii."

Over 6,000 soldiers are training for Stryker Brigade Combat Team certification.

"When we go overseas to Iraq or wherever, you don't want to look dumb out there," said Bravo Team Leader Philip Moore. "You have to protect your battle buddies, you gotta do your job and make sure you listen to your higher-ups."

For the exercise, soldiers must complete different tasks. One of them takes place in Atropia; a simulated country where the U.S. engages threats in a complex environment.

"One of the things that we will do as we deploy and we execute operations to support national objectives is interact with the host nation and security forces that reside in that country," Colonel Miseli said. "This training scenario is, again, unlike anything I have done at home station before...in that we have a thinking enemy who's got freedom to act as he sees fit against us and we have complete freedom of action."

Exercises include force-on-force engagement.

"This is our bread and butter - bounding, flanking, and attacking the enemy," said Moore.

And defensive tactics.

"Our platoon is online to ensure that if any enemy forces get through the line companies, which are to the front, and then we are there to stop them from reaching the command group," said Lieutenant Samuel Boonin.

The next phase of the exercise consists of live fire rehearsals and training.