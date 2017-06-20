10-year-old from Texas invents hot car detection device

TEXAS - On average, 37 children die each year in the U.S. after being trapped inside hot vehicles...often as a result of their parents having forgotten they were there.

It's a problem that a lot of people are working to solve, but the best of the bunch may be a 10-year-old from Texas.

Bishop Curry has so far raised more than $20,000 to develop his devices, after his father set up a Go Fund Me page to help with development costs.

The device, called "The Oasis", detects whether someone is in a car while it isn't moving. Once it reaches a certain temperature, it emits cool air and contacts the car owner's smart phone.

So how serious is this?

Toyota is interested, so they invited Curry and his dad to their Detroit facility to show it off.