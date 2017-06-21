Early morning house fire destroys Yakima house

YAKIMA, WA - Firefighters are now ruling the cause of a fire that destroyed a house as undetermined. It happened around 4:00 Wednesday morning on the 1400 Block of Fairbanks Avenue.

When firefighters got on scene, they found a boarded up house with smoke and flames coming from the windows and doors. Firefighters tell NBC Right Now there was a lot of debris in the yard including a propane tank and power lines. Firefighters had to hose stream the tank and protect the nearby houses.

Pacific Power responded to remove the power lines. No other homes lost power and no one got hurt.

Firefighters say the house was vacant and no one was displaced but it is being considered a total lost.

Right now the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined after an investigation.