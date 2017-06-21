Two teens escape from Youth Authority near La Grande

LA GRANDE, OR - Oregon State Police are looking for two teens who escaped from the Youth Authority near La Grande. Police say 18-year-old Brittain McAuliffe and 18-year-old Micah West got away from the transitional facility just before 8:00 Tuesday night.

McAuliffe is about 5'10" and 220 pounds with long dark hair and tattoos on both forearms, one described as "Native Pride." He was last seen wearing glasses, a white tank top, black short with a stripe, and black and red shoes.

West is about 5'11" and 155 pounds with multiple tattoos, including a derringer pistol on one arm, an eagle tattoo on his chest, and a cross tattoo on his left forearm.. He is bald and was wearing a dark blue hoodie and blue jeans.

If you see either of them don't approach them and call 911.