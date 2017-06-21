Airport evacuated after police officer injured

FLINT, MI - The Latest on the injury of a police officer at a Michigan airport (all times local):



11:30 a.m.



Authorities say the police officer injured at a Flint, Michigan, airport is in critical condition.



Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident.



A witness tells say they saw the officer bleeding form his neck. He also saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.



The FBI is leading the investigation.



Airport and police officials didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.



10:45 a.m.



Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.



Bishop International Airport posted Wednesday on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no details about the incident. The post added that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.



Witnesses say they saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

