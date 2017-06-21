Posted on 6/21/17

TECHNICAL MEDIA PRODUCER P/T

KHQ-TV, the Inland Northwest's Local News Leader has an immediate opening for a part-time Technical Media Producer.

TMP’s as we call them are the true Swiss Army Knives of the KHQ newsroom. TMP's do everything from edit video, operate studio cameras, prepare the studio for broadcast, shoot breaking news, write web and newscast stories, and countless other responsibilities. So you have to be technically savvy, adaptable, and producer-minded.

The TMP position is frequently used as a springboard to more advanced positions in the newsroom. Non-linear editing experience is preferred.