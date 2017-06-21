CRIME STOPPERS: Samantha Louise Rebecca Small aka Samantha Proffitt

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Samantha Louise Rebecca Small, also known as Samantha Proffitt.

Small is wanted for Failure to Appear - Rape of a Child 2nd. She is 23 years old (DOB: 01/12/1994), 5'3", 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. She has the tattoo "Sweetest Girl" on her abdomen, 3 stars on her left hip, and a heart and "820" on her left hand.

If you have any information about where she is, let Crime Stoppers know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. Please call 800-222-8477.