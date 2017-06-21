Local law enforcement leaders provide campus safety and security - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Local law enforcement leaders provide campus safety and security recommendations to Community Facilities Task Force

WALLA WALLA, WA - Superintendent Wade Smith briefed school board members on highlights of a recent district-wide safety and security review conducted by Sheriff John Turner and Chief of Police Scott Bieber. The study was commissioned by the Community Facilities Task Force, chaired by local businessman and Graduate of Distinction recipient Paul Schneidmiller. This local review supports a comprehensive safety audit the district conducted last spring. Sheriff Turner and Chief Bieber offered practical solutions to safety concerns including better signage, standardized visitor check-in systems, cameras, tinted glass, improved communications systems and staff training. Superintendent Smith said the report will be helpful as the Task Force proceeds.

"These recommendations include physical and non-physical improvements based on current open campus designs," said Smith. "The Facilities Task Force and its site-based committees are heeding this local guidance as they consider pragmatic physical improvements to campuses to ensure student, staff and visitor safety as they work towards capital recommendations for board and community input and feedback starting in late fall of 2017 in preparation for a potential November 2018 bond measure."

Task Force members will continue their work in July by studying bond financing options and continuing to look at design solutions.

Safety and Security Recommendations at a glance:
(complete report online: http://www.wwps.org/fp/facilities-planning-overview)
- Improved signage
- Ability for teachers to communicate quickly with office and support staff in case of an emergency
- Enhanced cameras
- Install tinted ("one way") safety glass when replacing aged Wa-Hi windows
- Establish district-wide visitor check in procedures
- Additional training for staff and students on prevention and detection
- Vestibule entrances when remodel or capital improvements are being considered

Task Force Membership
Paul Schneidmiller (Chair)
Tony Cabasco
Jim Dumont
Roger Esparza
Darcy Fugman-Small
Chris Garratt
Don Holbrook
Dean Lodmell
Linda Newcomb
Jim Peterson
Phil Shivell
Craig Sievertsen
Casey Waddell
Jerry Zahl
Keith Swanson
John Kiefel
Peter Swant
Randy Glaeser
Dick Moeller
Kara Schulke

Non-Voting Members
* Derek Sarley, School Board
* Ruth Ladderud, School Board
* Wade Smith Superintendent
* Mark Higgins, Communications Director

