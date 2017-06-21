Drug lab busted in Douglas County

ROCK ISLAND, WA - Law enforcement officers from several jurisdiction are right now at 4620 Hurst Landing Road, Rock Island, in Douglas County where a dangerous drug lab was found in a home.



The investigation involves over 10 search warrants. The Washington State Patrol SWAT team and crime lab, Washington Department of Ecology, Columbia River Drug Task Force and Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET), and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office all participated in this investigation. The investigation started from a tip from two deputies who did a great job passing on information. The investigation is also tied to a current Grant County drug investigation. Nobody has yet been charged or booked into jail, and the investigation continues.



According to on-scene professionals, this is a sophisticated text book example of a commercial DMT (dimethyltryptamine) and butane honey oil (BHO) lab. The home contained four commercial-grade extraction vessels that present an explosive hazard and a DMT processing vessel. On site are many gallons of laboratory liquid reagents that present explosive and poison danger via vapors or leakage, and many pressurized gas cylinders which were not stored safely.



Officials are monitoring the atmosphere for hazardous conditions, identifying and quantifying all hazardous substances associated with the drug manufacturing process, determining the scope of the clean-up, and overseeing the removal of all hazardous materials onsite.



The lab was producing hallucinogens and cannabinoid oils being sold illegally on the internet. On site there are also thousands of bottles, containers and labels, commercial sealers, and packaging and shipping supplies. There is also a commercial-grade gas chromatograph used to identify different chemical substances within a test sample. The residence contained many pounds of finished product commonly sold a gram at a time.



"This investigation started in Grant County and eventually led us to the Hurst Landing home," said Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones. "On the outside, it looks like any other home in a nice neighborhood, but hidden inside was a drug lab capable of injuring people in a variety of different ways. I'm grateful for the teamwork between all of the different agencies which helped make this neighborhood safer again."



About the drugs:



**DMT (dimethyltryptamine) is a hallucinogen capable of inducing a psychedelic “trip” which typically ranges from 30 to 45 minutes in duration. DMT is a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substance Act and has no recognized medical use in the United States. DMT can be synthesized in a lab. DMT is usually a white crystalline powder. A popular name for DMT is Dimitri. DMT first became popular as a drug of abuse in the 1960s and has re gained p opularity among drug users within the last decade.



**BHO (butane honey oil) is a liquid marijuana extract which can deliver extremely large amounts of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) to users. Butane is added to tubes filled with marijuana where the butane acts as a solvent to extract the THC from the marijuana. Under Washington state law, home extractions are prohibited. The risk of explosion or fire due to the use of butane is severe.



The process of extracting the THC to create the honey oil (otherwise known as honey, wax or oil) is on the rise. It is believed with the increase of vaporizing or vaping, the demand for the marijuana honey oil is on the rise. Individuals can now smoke a concentrated dose of THC and avoid the traditional marijuana odor.