Local summer fitness program makes teachers out of its students

KENNEWICK, WA - Weights dropping and blaring music are just a few of the things you'll hear this summer at Southridge High School in Kennewick.

Speed, strength, and agility: those are just a few of the things girls are working on in a program called Focus on the Female Athlete. It's all thanks to Sheila Smith and her partner, who's one of the first athletes she trained in this program she developed more than 15 years ago.

"I'm really proud of her for becoming a lifelong athlete and that's one of the goals that we have," Smith said. "Many of my former athletes come back and they coach for me for the FOFA camp. In fact, all of the coaches that we have are athletes who have gone through the program."

Like Alexandra Upton, for example. She graduated from Southridge in 2014 and says back in the day you would never catch her inside of a gym.

"I fought being in the weight room, I fought going to practice," Upton admitted. "I didn't want to go anywhere or do anything."

After finally giving in, she says joining the program is one of the best decisions she's ever made.

"So that kind of just lead my way to my career now, so I'm trying to be a personal trainer," she explained.

"My goal is for every athlete to reach their maximum potential and to just love doing it," said Smith. "To just love doing it. To love and support each other through becoming not only a better athlete but a better person."

You can still register for the fitness fun, just head to the gym at Southridge High School. It's $75 for six weeks.