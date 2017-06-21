Authorities looking for two suspects following overnight burglary

YAKIMA, WA - Two burglary suspects are still on the run tonight after breaking into a business outside of Yakima yesterday.

The office manager at Anderson Rock on Summitview and Rocky Top Roads say both suspects got into the building by using a crowbar.

The manager, who didn't want to be identified, posted surveillance video on Facebook that already has more than 12,000 views.

Both of the suspects are completely covered and wearing masks and gloves, but they seem to know right where to go for the cash.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to yesterday's burglary around 2:30 a.m.

Employees have been getting calls all day from people with tips, but say that if anyone knows anything or recognizes both suspects to call the Yakima County Sheriff's Department at 509-574-2500.

Meanwhile, the office manager isn't exactly sure how much the suspects were able to steal, but estimate it to be less than $600.