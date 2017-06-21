A colorful place to practice your aim: Playground Paintball and LasertagPosted: Updated:
A colorful place to practice your aim: Playground Paintball and Lasertag
Authorities looking for two suspects following overnight burglary
Yakima Protest
Over 6,000 soldiers in Yakima for military training
Inspirational CWU graduate double majors after serving in military
The difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
Summer is officially here and so is the heat.More >>
A colorful place to practice your aim: Playground Paintball and Lasertag
All summer long, we'll be telling you about places parents and kids can go for some summer vacation fun.More >>
Sheriff's Dive Team searching for body of missing swimmer
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are still searching for the Granger man who went missing after going swimming in Lake Mattoon.More >>
Authorities looking for two suspects following overnight burglary
Two burglary suspects are still on the run tonight after breaking into a business outside of Yakima yesterday.More >>
Early morning house fire destroys Yakima house
Firefighters are now ruling the cause of a fire that destroyed a house as undetermined.More >>
Over 6,000 soldiers in Yakima for military training
Right now, thousands of soldiers are participating in a military exercise at the Yakima Training Center.More >>
Inspirational CWU graduate double majors after serving in military
All college students deal with adversity on the way to earning their degree, but some have a lot more challenges than just those in the classroom.More >>
Fire restrictions this season at national parks
With fire season coming up, the U.S. Forest Service wants to keep you aware of the nature around us, and how you can help prevent wildfires.More >>
Victim shot in the back while standing on a porch
Around 10:00 Saturday night, Yakima police responded to reports of shots fired near North 6th Street and E Street.More >>
City of Yakima holding outdoor public forum to sooth community fears
The City of Yakima will continue in their efforts of informing the public tomorrow through a forum.More >>
