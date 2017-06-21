BNSF train halves semi truck at intersection; truck driver dies at hospital

UPDATE:

PLYMOUTH, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Office confirm the 66-year-old man driving the semitrailer died after a crash involving his semitrailer and a freight train in southeastern Washington.



The Benton County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near Plymouth by the Columbia River.



The sheriff's office says Ronald Slagg was driving north on a private road that crosses railroad tracks when the crash with a BNSF train occurred.



The sheriff's office says Slagg was seriously injured and the vehicle was torn apart. Authorities say Slagg died later Wednesday at a hospital.



The trailer was empty while the 53-car train was carrying lighter fluid and an acid. There were no reports of leaks or lost cargo and the conductor and engineer on the train weren't injured.

-----------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

PLYMOUTH, WA - At about 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, a BNSF train hit a semi truck that was crossing the tracks near the Williams Northwest Pipeline Plant.

When crews showed up, they found multiple small fires along the tracks and the driver of the semi truck injured.

"We had multiple fires down along the train tracks the full length of the train, and we had a patient that we ended up life-flighting, the driver from the scene that was in the vehicle," said Chief Rolland Watt with Benton County Fire District #6.

Right now, investigators are looking at everything: the train itself, its brakes, the truck - halved over the tracks, and monitoring the power lines that hang right over the tracks.

It's worth noting that there aren't any lights or crossing arms at this intersection, but it is labeled as a private crossing.