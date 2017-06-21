BNSF train halves semi truck at intersection; truck driver life-flighted to hospital

PLYMOUTH, WA - At about 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, a BNSF train hit a semi truck that was crossing the tracks near the Williams Northwest Pipeline Plant.

When crews showed up, they found multiple small fires along the tracks and the driver of the semi truck injured.

"We had multiple fires down along the train tracks the full length of the train, and we had a patient that we ended up life-flighting, the driver from the scene that was in the vehicle," said Chief Rolland Watt with Benton County Fire District #6.

Right now, investigators are looking at everything: the train itself, its brakes, the truck - halved over the tracks, and monitoring the power lines that hang right over the tracks.

It's worth noting that there aren't any lights or crossing arms at this intersection, but it is labeled as a private crossing.