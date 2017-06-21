Kennewick Police Department alerts community to sudden spike in service calls

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department has been getting an unusual amount of service calls lately. Just this month alone, more than 5,000 calls came in. They're so swamped they had to take it to social media.

Officer Hanson with the Kennewick Police Department told reporter Jaclyn Selesky they've been getting inundated with calls this past month.

They posted to Facebook this morning saying they handled more than 100 calls today alone, and they wanted to let the community know that lower priority calls will take a bit longer to respond to.

"What we have to do is prioritize the calls as they come in," said Officer Hanson. "Obviously if someone's life is in danger that takes the first priority. Then we sort from there property crimes, in-progress crimes versus cold reports."

An example of a more involved call would be an investigation, which requires a lot more manpower than something less severe like a traffic call. However, they tell NBC Right Now they've been receiving a lot more of those serious calls lately.

Summers are generally a lot busier, but Officer Hanson has no explanation for this spike they've been seeing. Fortunately, they work with other agencies if they do happen to need assistance.

Officer Hanson also says one of the lower priority crimes they've been seeing a lot of is car theft. To avoid becoming a victim, make sure you're locking your cars and taking out any valuable items.