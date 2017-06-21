TRI-CITIES, WA - Summer is officially here and so is the heat. Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable as long as you can identify the warning signs to act appropriately when they arise. That's why it's important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion is the precursor to heat stroke and is a direct result of the body overheating. Some of the symptoms include heavy sweating, rapid pulse, dizziness, nausea, and headache. These symptoms may develop over time or come suddenly, especially during prolonged exercise. When heat exhaustion is not addressed, heat stroke can follow...and without emergency treatment, it can lead to death.

Heat stroke happens when the body reaches 103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. The symptoms include nausea or vomiting, dry or red skin, rapid breathing and racing heart rate.

On hot days, avoid the sun as much as possible. Use sunscreen and hats. Stay hydrated and make sure kids and pets do too.