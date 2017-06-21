The difference between heat exhaustion and heat strokePosted: Updated:
Tri-Cities VideoMore>>
-
Doggie discrimination: Service dog owner rights unclear
Doggie discrimination: Service dog owner rights unclear
The difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
The difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
KPD Calls
KPD Calls
BNSF train halves semi truck at intersection; truck driver life-flighted to hospital
BNSF train halves semi truck at intersection; truck driver life-flighted to hospital
Local summer fitness program makes teachers out of its students
Local summer fitness program makes teachers out of its students
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
The difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
The difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
Summer is officially here and so is the heat.More >>
Summer is officially here and so is the heat.More >>
Kennewick Police Department alerts community to sudden spike in service calls
Kennewick Police Department alerts community to sudden spike in service calls
The Kennewick Police Department has been getting an unusual amount of service calls lately.More >>
The Kennewick Police Department has been getting an unusual amount of service calls lately.More >>
BNSF train halves semi truck at intersection; truck driver life-flighted to hospital
BNSF train halves semi truck at intersection; truck driver life-flighted to hospital
At about 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, a BNSF train hit a semi truck that was crossing the tracks near the Williams Northwest Pipeline Plant.More >>
At about 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, a BNSF train hit a semi truck that was crossing the tracks near the Williams Northwest Pipeline Plant.More >>
Local summer fitness program makes teachers out of its students
Local summer fitness program makes teachers out of its students
Weights dropping and blaring music are just a few of the things you'll hear this summer at Southridge High School in Kennewick.More >>
Weights dropping and blaring music are just a few of the things you'll hear this summer at Southridge High School in Kennewick.More >>
Sheriff's Dive Team searching for body of missing swimmer
Sheriff's Dive Team searching for body of missing swimmer
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are still searching for the Granger man who went missing after going swimming in Lake Mattoon.More >>
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are still searching for the Granger man who went missing after going swimming in Lake Mattoon.More >>
WSU Tri-Cities offers professional engineering exam workshops
WSU Tri-Cities offers professional engineering exam workshops
WSU Tri-Cities is launching a series of workshops to prepare engineers for the professional engineering exam.More >>
WSU Tri-Cities is launching a series of workshops to prepare engineers for the professional engineering exam.More >>
Local law enforcement leaders provide campus safety and security recommendations to Community Facilities Task Force
Local law enforcement leaders provide campus safety and security recommendations to Community Facilities Task Force
Superintendent Wade Smith briefed school board members on highlights of a recent district-wide safety and security review conducted by Sheriff John Turner and Chief of Police Scott Bieber.More >>
Superintendent Wade Smith briefed school board members on highlights of a recent district-wide safety and security review conducted by Sheriff John Turner and Chief of Police Scott Bieber.More >>
Two teens escape from Youth Authority near La Grande
Two teens escape from Youth Authority near La Grande
Oregon State Police are looking for two teens who escaped from the Youth Authority near La Grande.More >>
Oregon State Police are looking for two teens who escaped from the Youth Authority near La Grande.More >>
One employee voices concern over Walla Walla General Hospital closure
One employee voices concern over Walla Walla General Hospital closure
Today, reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with Marlene Holland, who has been an employee at Walla Walla General Hospital for the past 35 years.More >>
Today, reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with Marlene Holland, who has been an employee at Walla Walla General Hospital for the past 35 years.More >>
Local summer food programs for kids
Local summer food programs for kids
Students who get free or reduced meals during the school year can also get them over the summer, families just need to know where to find them.More >>
Students who get free or reduced meals during the school year can also get them over the summer, families just need to know where to find them.More >>