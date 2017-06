Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend

KENNEWICK, WA - A woman is in the Benton County Jail after stabbing her boyfriend Wednesday night. Responding officers say a man told them his girlfriend, Myra Orta, allegedly stabbed him in the genitals.

It happened on the 1000 Block of West 4th Avenue in Kennewick. Police found and detained Orta without incident. After investigating, they arrested her for second degree assault.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.