Karly Tinsley

Karly joined the KNDU news team in June of 2017. She is a Washington native and graduated with a degree in Communication from Washington State University. (GO COUGS!) Although she is from the west side, she is happy to make the Tri-Cities her new home.

While at WSU, Karly furthered her career in journalism by being a part of Cable 8 and Murrow News 8. During her junior year she chose to spend 12 days studying abroad in Havana, Cuba where she met with Cuban and NBC journalists. Before joining the KNDU team Karly interned at KSTW in Seattle and at KHQ in Spokane.

When Karly isn't at work she is either out on a run, reading a book, or FaceTiming her mom. Karly is excited to be joining the news team and the Tri-Cities community.

Feel free to email Karly with story ideas or keep up with her on social media.

