Sheriff's Office awarded additional funds for Boating Safety in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded an additional $5000.00 from Washington State Parks for going beyond the call of duty in support of the State’s boating safety program.

Kittitas County’s previously approved award for boating safety was for $14,129.00 to support emphasis patrols on the water, boat safety inspections, conducting boating education classes, attending community events and presentations, and providing instructors for officer boat certification classes.

Because of the Sheriff’s Office level of participation in providing instructors to the program, State Parks added an additional $5000.00 to the Federal Financial Assistance Program total of $19,129.00.

Emphasis again will include life jacket requirement, boater education, Boating under the Influence, and “rules of the road” for operating motorized vessels.

Deputies will be on the water in Kittitas County this coming weekend.