One dead in house fire near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, WA – Investigators are at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire near Moses Lake which has left one person dead.

Grant County Fire District 5 was called just past 7:30 this morning to 1581 Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed. During operations, firefighters found the body of a person inside the home. It is believed that the body is that of a person who lived there.

The person’s body is in the care of Coroner Craig Morrison whose staff will conduct an autopsy. Coroner Morrison will confirm the identity of the person.

The Grant County Fire Marshal and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. The home was destroyed in the blaze.