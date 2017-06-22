PNNL worker files complaint against DOE

RICHLAND, WA - A Hanford contractor whistleblower was the focus of a press conference on the federal building's front steps in Richland.

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory worker Aleta Busselman filed a whistleblower retaliation complaint with the Department of Energy.

After a $530,000 payment went out to a fraudulent account, Busselman and her team found PNNL didn't have the right procedures in place to prevent a mistake like that.

After that, she claims she had to work in a window-less office, was given no new job responsibilities, and was eventually removed from her job.

Now Battelle - which operates PNNL - says that's not true. Busselman is an issues management director and has been working at PNNL for more than 30 years.

"She loves the company, she respects what they do, and she feels that she needs to stand up and speak out," says her lawyer, Jack Sheridan with Sheridan Law Firm, "because this isn't the PNNL that she knows and loves."

Sheridan says Busselman's goal is to be reinstated at PNNL, and wants her team protected from further efforts to manipulate their findings.

Battelle and PNNL say debates do come up in findings, and claim that's what happened here.