Tieton Arts & Humanities awarded $45,000 from National Endowment for the Arts

TIETON, WA - National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu has approved more than $82 million to fund local arts projects across the country in the NEA’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2017. Included in this announcement is an Art Works award of $45,000 to Tieton Arts & Humanities for the project “Vintage” to create large-scale fruit label mosaics to be installed in Tieton. The NEA received 1,728 Art Works applications and will make 1,029 grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.

“The arts reflect the vision, energy, and talent of America’s artists and arts organizations,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support organizations such as Tieton Art & Humanities in serving their communities by providing excellent and accessible arts experiences.”

“Vintage” is a project celebrating and renewing the bold typographic fruit crate label designs from the early 1900s in the Yakima Valley. Tieton Mosaic—a program of Tieton Arts & Humanities—will design and create seven glass tile mosaics approximately 6 x 9 feet that will be installed in public locations around the town of Tieton.

Since 2013, Tieton Mosaic has combined the bold fruit label design aesthetics known throughout the Yakima Valley with typographic mosaic techniques inspired by the New York subway system. For this NEA funded project titled “Vintage”, Tieton Mosaic will produce public mosaics that combine these designs and techniques to honor these uniquely American traditions.

“We are extremely proud to be awarded this second NEA grant for the Tieton Mosaic Studio, following the Our Town grant three years ago that that enabled us to create the studio from scratch. Winning two of these prestigious grants in four years is a testament to the creative spirit in Tieton and the Yakima region,” shares John Kane, Board President of Tieton Art & Humanities.

TA&H needs to raise an additional $100,000 to $150,000 to fully fund the project and looks forward to working with local historians and fruit companies in Tieton and the Yakima Valley to produce the mosaics. With the extensive archives of vintage fruit labels--courtesy of the work of John Baule and Yakima Valley Museum--there is much inspiration to pull from in the creation of these extraordinary mosaics.

Founded in 2007, TA&H is the nonprofit component of Mighty Tieton. TA&H produces artistic and cultural programs in Tieton designed to foster local and regional community engagement and celebration, including the annual LiTFUSE: A Poets’ Workshop, Dia de Los Muertos celebration, and the juried 10x10x10xTieton art exhibit, among others.

Production for the project will begins summer and Tieton Mosaic is searching for apprentices to start the training process. If you are interested in being part of the project in any way, call Megan Newell at 509-406-9444 or email info@tietonmosaic.com