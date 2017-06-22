Kristina on the Course: A chat with Drew Bledsoe

WALLA WALLA, WA - For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina got the chance to speak with former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe about wine, golf, and football.

"First thing's first," Kristina said, "tell me about the tournament you've got going on here."

"You know, the tournament is just for fun," Bledsoe said. "It's a fun reward for our customers and it's fun for us! It's a beautiful golf course here in Walla Walla. We get to play some golf, drink some wine, and have a great start to our weekend!"

"As far as the wine goes, you own Doubleback," said Kristina. "The storefront is right downtown, and you can see the vineyards behind you, which is pretty cool!"

"Yeah, it's been really fun. You know, I grew up here in Walla Walla. To be able to come back and have a wine business in town, in the town where I grew up, is really, really, fun," Bledsoe admitted. "The wine business here is so vibrant and growing so fast, it's really cool to be a part of."

"Favorite moment ever on the golf course?" Kristina asked.

"Favorite moment ever on the golf course...well, I have some really, really funny ones, but I have a hole in one!" Bledsoe exclaimed. "That was pretty fun, that was pretty cool. Outside of that, you know, I think for me, a favorite time: we go to Montana every year for a little while in the summer. When we get out on the golf course and we get out there, just our family, and get a little family game going, those are magical times every year."

"Comparatively, favorite moment in the NFL?" Kristina asked.

"Oh man, there's a lot of those too, thankfully," said Bledsoe. "And the good news is when you get a little older like me, you forget all the bad ones and you only remember the good ones. So you have a bunch of good memories. Some obvious ones that stand out are in the AFC Championship game back in '01 when I'd been hurt all year and got to come back in and play for our squad, that was pretty fun. Going way back before that in '94 we had a game where we were losing by a bunch at halftime and we came back out and threw all over the yard and had a lot of fun."

"Perfect, thank you so much for joining me today!" said Kristina.

"Yeah, for sure! Pleasure to meet you," Bledsoe said. "Thanks so much for coming."