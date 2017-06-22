CBC preparing to host the first Washington Hispanic Education Summit

PASCO, WA - Columbia Basin College is working on hosting the first "Washington Hispanic Education Summit", an event that will bring together teachers, businesses, and community leaders to discuss and explore educational access and the tools needed to be successful in school.

Leonor de Maldonado with Columbia Basin College says the event will inform the community about available resources.

"We are very excited because we feel it is one of its kind," said de Maldonado, "and so we are hoping that this is going to grow into something that's going to be an annual event where parents will also be invited, more community will be invited, and that way all of us will learn and be partnering to ensure our students are successful."

The event will take place in August.

"We are inviting businesses from the area," he said. "Eastern Washington is also coming and bringing their professors, their speakers and different programs they have as well to help the districts understand and get information about what's available."

Organizers hope to announce the time and day in a few weeks.