Starting small: Pro West Mechanical upgrading to a brand new warehouse

YAKIMA, WA - Owning a business is a daunting experience because success is never a guarantee. When they are, that creates even more challenges. Pro West Mechanical has been doing business in the Yakima Valley for 15 years.

"We're a general fabrication company, specializing in sheet metal manufacturing," said Jason Moore, the owner.

That's just the beginning of what Pro West does.

"Production line painting, now," Moore said. "We added in a couple years ago."

Employees also make semi truck parts, build warehouse catwalks...the list goes on. But Pro West has a problem - there's not enough space.

"We have been welding outside in the parking lot before to get projects completed," said Moore.

Manufacturing space is only about 10,000 square feet, so Moore began searching for a bigger facility. But he couldn't find one, and had to start thinking about relocating.

"I didn't want to leave," Moore admitted. "I started this company by myself in my garage with just me and my wife, and it was important to keep it here."

Then Moore heard about the Yakima County Development Association. YCDA ended up finding a 75,000 square foot warehouse right next door to Pro West customer McClaren Plastics.

"YCDA was instrumental," Moore said. "I didn't know how to go about doing what they've done for us. Amazing, amazing asset."

Pro West is moving into their new facility in Wapato, and Moore expects to add as many as 50 new employees in the next year.

"When guys come to work, they have a lot of heart and dedication for the growth of the company, and we wouldn't be where we are without them, definitely."

15 years' worth of hard work and Pro West Mechanical has come a long way from the garage it started in.

"Growth is not going to be limited by the amount of work that you put into it," Moore said. "I didn't think it would ever be this big, but thankful that it is and it's very exciting."

Just for perspective, the building Pro West works out of now; you can fit seven of them in their new warehouse.

Moore expects the new building to be up and running sometime in August.