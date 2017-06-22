Parts of Yakima Greenway to undergo repairsPosted: Updated:
Parts of Yakima Greenway to undergo repairs
Starting small: Pro West Mechanical upgrading to a brand new warehouse
A colorful place to practice your aim: Playground Paintball and Lasertag
Authorities looking for two suspects following overnight burglary
Yakima Protest
Parts of Yakima Greenway to undergo repairs
Yakima Greenway visitors be advised, soon certain parts of the path will undergo repairs and closures.More >>
Starting small: Pro West Mechanical upgrading to a brand new warehouse
Owning a business is a daunting experience because success is never a guarantee.More >>
Tieton Arts & Humanities awarded $45,000 from National Endowment for the Arts
National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu has approved more than $82 million to fund local arts projects across the country in the NEA’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2017.More >>
Bayonet Division conducts live fire exercise at Yakima
Right now, thousands of soldiers are participating in a military exercise at the Yakima Training Center.More >>
Sheriff's Office awarded additional funds for Boating Safety in Kittitas County
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded an additional $5000.00 from Washington State Parks for going beyond the call of duty in support of the State’s boating safety program.More >>
The difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
Summer is officially here and so is the heat.More >>
A colorful place to practice your aim: Playground Paintball and Lasertag
All summer long, we'll be telling you about places parents and kids can go for some summer vacation fun.More >>
Sheriff's Dive Team searching for body of missing swimmer
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are still searching for the Granger man who went missing after going swimming in Lake Mattoon.More >>
Authorities looking for two suspects following overnight burglary
Two burglary suspects are still on the run tonight after breaking into a business outside of Yakima yesterday.More >>
Early morning house fire destroys Yakima house
Firefighters are now ruling the cause of a fire that destroyed a house as undetermined.More >>
