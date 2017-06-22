Parts of Yakima Greenway to undergo repairs

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Greenway visitors be advised, soon certain parts of the path will undergo repairs and closures. The closures are a result of repairs being done to levees in the Yakima River along the Greenway.

"The Yakima Greenway is a series of levees to prevent flooding into the Yakima City area," said Kelley Connaughton, executive director at the Greenway.

In 2015, winter flooding damaged the levees.

"This is to reinforce those areas so that in the next spring's runoff, the river is running appropriately and we don't have any flooding," said Connaughton.

Work started this month and more is expected in early July. Repairs and closures will affect parts of the Greenway path at the Robertson Landing area at Highway 24, between Oxford Suites and El Mirador restaurant off of Terrace Heights Drive, and between Rotary Lake and its parking lot near I-82.

"There will be just intermittent closures of certain areas of the Greenway throughout the summer," Connaughton said. "You will be able to get around it, or there will be places where you'll need to start maybe at a different location."

To repair the levees, rocks will be placed and moved along levee slopes.

"It is really important that, for the health of our park system and the Greenway system, the river is reinforced from time to time so that we don't lose the greenway," Connaughton said.

Work is expected to be completed in early August.