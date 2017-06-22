Pot shop in West Richland faces controversy

WEST RICHLAND, WA - The City of West Richland is asking the State Liquor and Cannabis Board to revoke the license of a pot shop moving into a small piece of unincorporated land surrounded by the City.

West Richland has banned marijuana stores, and they say the store would be located too close to a preschool.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned that this started when the man who holds the license - which originally held a Prosser address - requested a change in location for that license.

As far as Benton County is concerned, the man fit the criteria needed to move into the given space: he bought the property, which happens to be zoned for commercial use, a requirement for pot shops; it's in an unincorporated piece of land; and he got a building permit to convert the house on the property into a retail shop.

Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin says the state notified the county of the change in address in March.

"They apparently made an offer to the people who owned it, and then he requested a license change with the State Liquor and Cannabis Board, to change the address," Delvin said. "They gave them the change. I think the county was notified in March of the change in address."

A big issue though, is the distance between the shop and a preschool.

State law says a marijuana store must be at least a thousand feet away from schools and childcare centers.

Rex reached out to the Liquor and Cannabis Control Board to find out why The Garden LLC was approved to set up shop in a location defined as against the law by state regulations, but they haven't gotten back to him.

Now it's in the Liquor and Cannabis Board's hands to decide whether or not to revoke the location on the license, which we estimated as the bird flies to be about 875 feet door-to-door away from that preschool.