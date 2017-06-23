Fire district wants to pay for your tuition

The staggering cost of college probably isn't a surprise to anyone.

But what may be, is a program through one of the fire departments in our area that could completely eliminate your next bill.

Few have what it takes to be a firefighter...But if you do...Benton county fire district #4 in west Richland wants to pay for your college .

Yes, you read that right.

Lieutenant Aaron Meloy started out as a resident firefighter about 10 years ago.

"When I was a resident, my biggest reward was a call a couple years back, where me and my officer at the time, we were able to pull a guy out of a burning building and he lived," Meloy said.

Now, he's in charge of running the program.

Here's how it works:

"They get housing, they live here at the station so they're provided a room, they get a reimbursement so they get a little bit of money on the side, as well as getting their full time tuition paid for. They also get the experience, so they're working full time as a firefighter with the other guys," Meloy said.

In return, the district gets a full time firefighter for much less than it would normally cost.

Tyler Carter joined the program about six months ago with plans to become an EMT.

"As a resident, there's no discrimination on what calls you go on, you operate as a firefighter, as the same as everyone else here you go on the same calls together, we're a crew. We operate the same we work the same hours, we are a firefighter here," Carter said.

Though he admits those hours mean it's not for everyone.

" I would work on shift and then when the other guys got to go home, I would be at school or I would be in training here or I would be doing homework in my room, so really there's not a lot of days off between doing all that," Carter said.

But if you decide you do want to continue being a firefighter after the program, Meloy says the training offers a major advantage where ever you end up.

Anyone interested can apply here.