Reckless burning sparks Slavin Road Fire

WEST VALLEY, WA - West Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Craig says reckless burning of garbage is what started a three alarm fire. It started just after 4:00 Wednesday afternoon on the 2000 Blk. Of Slavin Road.

First responders found five to ten acres burning in sage brush. The wind shifted multiple times and forced the fire towards different buildings forcing more agencies to respond. Firefighters got the flames under control around 9:00 p.m.

Firefighters say the fire burned about 30 acres. About ten homes were threatened but not damaged, but two Benton REA power poles were destroyed. No injuries have been reported.

The Department of Natural Resources investigated the fire and says reckless burning of household garbage started the fire. WVFD wants to remind everyone it's illegal to burn garbage and all open burning needs to be carefully watched, especially as we go into the summer months.