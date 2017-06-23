Parents of late two-year-old donate to Richland Public Library

RICHLAND, WA - Today, parents of a toddler who died under the care of his nanny honored their son at the public library in Richland.

Reporter Stefani Zenteno learned that David Shreiber's parents would have been celebrating his birthday; instead, this morning they had a memorial dedication at the Richland Public Library.

David's mom, Jennifer, with tears in her eyes, explains what this day means to her.

"Today is David's birthday," she said. "We never saw ourselves celebrating like this, but with what life throws at you it's your choice on how you respond to it...and so this day today is our chance to respond in the most positive way possible."

Police found the two-year-old unresponsive while he was under the care of his nanny. Now she's been charged for causing his death.

Many parents as well as their kids attended the memorial. David's parents donated three interactive panels and two activity tables to the library.

"I think it's great that this boy's legacy is living on through these toys and we'll think about him every time we come here," said Amanda Blakely, an attendee. "I think it's wonderful."

David's mom says he loved interactive games and reading, and he would always ask for a book before bedtime. A plaque with David's picture was also installed on the wall.

"Just opportunities for parents to really interact with their children and for children to interact with the space around them," Jennifer said. "That's what I'm hopping that this space will bring to the community."

In the future, the family is considering adding a baby swing or picnic tables in some area parks.