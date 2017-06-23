Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Gilbert Magallon, Reporter
Connect

TOPPENISH, WA - For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon went to Toppenish and checked out Brulotte Farms, where they told him about their hops.

"We have the best quality hops."

The Brulotte family has been growing hops in Toppenish for six generations.

"So this is where your cones will form," explained Reggie Brulotte, president of Brulotte Farms. "And so it's the cones that have all the oils in it that they're looking for in the brewing process."

It all started back in the 1940's.

"Grandpa moved out of Moxee back in 1944," said Brulotte. "He was looking to start a farm of his own."

Today, the farm has 1,400 acres.

"The increase in the craft brewing industry and the increased demand...we've expanded our acreage," he explained.

Brulotte Farms has the largest selection of hops available. They grow 65 different varieties.

"Everyone grows good hops, we take a lot of pride though and we have been trying with a lot of different varieties to see if there's something new that the brewers are going to be looking for."

Currently, they're growing two new varieties: Brew 1 and Ditch Bank.

"It was growing up on the ditch bank, we took a couple samples of it and hopefully it takes off."

Brulotte Farms will begin to harvest their hops in late August, and that'll go until September.

  • Hometown Proud

    • Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino

      Posted by Gilbert Magallon Reporter

      For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth. 

    • Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish

      Posted by Gilbert Magallon Reporter

      For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon went to Toppenish and checked out Brulotte Farms, where they told him about their hops. 

    • Hometown Proud: The Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater

      Posted by Kendra Hinger Digital Producer

      For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Kristina Shalhoup went down to Milton-Freewater to learn about some of the history behind the area. 

    • Hometown Proud: Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice

      Posted by Mackenzie Maynard Anchor / Reporter
      WALLA WALLA, WA- Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice started in College Place out of a shed and they've since outgrown that shed and moved into a storefront.  One of the owners told us the shed was, "10 by 13 and it was for two summers we were operating from that" says Slvic Tkachev. Five years ago Tkachev and his co-owner Marc Hernandez were co-workers facing cutbacks at work and that's what sparked this leap of faith.  "I had shaved ice machine and he had mon...

    • Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place

      Posted by Mackenzie Maynard Anchor / Reporter

      For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently. 

    • Hometown Proud: Lexington veterinarian helping livestock

      Posted by Kristina Shalhoup Anchor / Reporter

      LEXINGTON, OR.-- Dick Temple has been a veterinarian for decades, and he's spent three of them in Lexington. Since the area is so filled with livestock, his usual patients can weigh a few-hundred pounds. 

    • Hometown Proud: Grain & cattle growing agriculture industry

      Posted by Kristina Shalhoup Anchor / Reporter

      LEXINGTON, OR.-- If you're driving through the farms and fields surrounding Lexington, you've probably realized that you're in a kingdom of agriculture... and if that's the case, then the Thompsons could be considered the royal family.  

    • Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla

      Posted by Rex Carlin Reporter

      For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s. 

    • Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla

      Posted by Rex Carlin Reporter

      For this week's segment of Hometown Proud, we got a one-stop-shop history lesson for Umatilla's past.

    • Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston

      Posted by Mackenzie Maynard Anchor / Reporter

      For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown. 

    More
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures