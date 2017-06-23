Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, WA - For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon went to Toppenish and checked out Brulotte Farms, where they told him about their hops.

"We have the best quality hops."

The Brulotte family has been growing hops in Toppenish for six generations.

"So this is where your cones will form," explained Reggie Brulotte, president of Brulotte Farms. "And so it's the cones that have all the oils in it that they're looking for in the brewing process."

It all started back in the 1940's.

"Grandpa moved out of Moxee back in 1944," said Brulotte. "He was looking to start a farm of his own."

Today, the farm has 1,400 acres.

"The increase in the craft brewing industry and the increased demand...we've expanded our acreage," he explained.

Brulotte Farms has the largest selection of hops available. They grow 65 different varieties.

"Everyone grows good hops, we take a lot of pride though and we have been trying with a lot of different varieties to see if there's something new that the brewers are going to be looking for."

Currently, they're growing two new varieties: Brew 1 and Ditch Bank.

"It was growing up on the ditch bank, we took a couple samples of it and hopefully it takes off."

Brulotte Farms will begin to harvest their hops in late August, and that'll go until September.