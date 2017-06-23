Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casin - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Gilbert Magallon, Reporter
Connect

TOPPENISH, WA - For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.

Recently, the casino underwent some huge renovations and even an expansion, adding a six-story hotel. Gilbert spoke to management about how business has being going since their re-opening.

"We have new guests coming to the area all the time and spending more time in this valley, this wonderful beautiful valley that we have," said Deirdre Fojuwaye, the marketing assistant director at Legends Casino.

Legends Casino recently completed a part of their $90 million expansion and renovation project.

"We're excited to share this with our community who has been supporting us for years," Fojuwaye said.

They added a six-story hotel with 200 rooms and a pool, a brand new gaming area with hundreds of slot machines, and much more.

"We've added a new buffet, we've added a new gift shop, a coffee bar, and of course has many meeting spaces for people that come in," explained Fojuwaye.

The expansion has greatly benefited the Toppenish area.

"We've added jobs, we've added tourism and just bringing more people into this area to enjoy our beautiful valley, and of course our beautiful hotel and gaming establishment."

In total, 200 new jobs have been created. And thanks to the new expansion, the gaming floor is now open 24 hours.

"Come see us," Fojuwaye said. "We are so happy to welcome you to our Yakima nation and our Yakama Nation gaming facility, that just gives us goosebumps."

Renovations aren't complete yet, and Legends hopes to have a brand new gaming area open by the end of this year.

  • Hometown Proud

    • Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino

      Posted by Gilbert Magallon Reporter

      For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth. 

    • Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish

      Posted by Gilbert Magallon Reporter

      For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon went to Toppenish and checked out Brulotte Farms, where they told him about their hops. 

    • Hometown Proud: The Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater

      Posted by Kendra Hinger Digital Producer

      For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Kristina Shalhoup went down to Milton-Freewater to learn about some of the history behind the area. 

    • Hometown Proud: Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice

      Posted by Mackenzie Maynard Anchor / Reporter
      WALLA WALLA, WA- Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice started in College Place out of a shed and they've since outgrown that shed and moved into a storefront.  One of the owners told us the shed was, "10 by 13 and it was for two summers we were operating from that" says Slvic Tkachev. Five years ago Tkachev and his co-owner Marc Hernandez were co-workers facing cutbacks at work and that's what sparked this leap of faith.  "I had shaved ice machine and he had mon...

    • Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place

      Posted by Mackenzie Maynard Anchor / Reporter

      For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently. 

    • Hometown Proud: Lexington veterinarian helping livestock

      Posted by Kristina Shalhoup Anchor / Reporter

      LEXINGTON, OR.-- Dick Temple has been a veterinarian for decades, and he's spent three of them in Lexington. Since the area is so filled with livestock, his usual patients can weigh a few-hundred pounds. 

    • Hometown Proud: Grain & cattle growing agriculture industry

      Posted by Kristina Shalhoup Anchor / Reporter

      LEXINGTON, OR.-- If you're driving through the farms and fields surrounding Lexington, you've probably realized that you're in a kingdom of agriculture... and if that's the case, then the Thompsons could be considered the royal family.  

    • Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla

      Posted by Rex Carlin Reporter

      For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s. 

    • Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla

      Posted by Rex Carlin Reporter

      For this week's segment of Hometown Proud, we got a one-stop-shop history lesson for Umatilla's past.

    • Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston

      Posted by Mackenzie Maynard Anchor / Reporter

      For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown. 

    More
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures