Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino

TOPPENISH, WA - For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.

Recently, the casino underwent some huge renovations and even an expansion, adding a six-story hotel. Gilbert spoke to management about how business has being going since their re-opening.

"We have new guests coming to the area all the time and spending more time in this valley, this wonderful beautiful valley that we have," said Deirdre Fojuwaye, the marketing assistant director at Legends Casino.

Legends Casino recently completed a part of their $90 million expansion and renovation project.

"We're excited to share this with our community who has been supporting us for years," Fojuwaye said.

They added a six-story hotel with 200 rooms and a pool, a brand new gaming area with hundreds of slot machines, and much more.

"We've added a new buffet, we've added a new gift shop, a coffee bar, and of course has many meeting spaces for people that come in," explained Fojuwaye.

The expansion has greatly benefited the Toppenish area.

"We've added jobs, we've added tourism and just bringing more people into this area to enjoy our beautiful valley, and of course our beautiful hotel and gaming establishment."

In total, 200 new jobs have been created. And thanks to the new expansion, the gaming floor is now open 24 hours.

"Come see us," Fojuwaye said. "We are so happy to welcome you to our Yakima nation and our Yakama Nation gaming facility, that just gives us goosebumps."

Renovations aren't complete yet, and Legends hopes to have a brand new gaming area open by the end of this year.