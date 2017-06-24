Portland man steps in to help residents of Kennewick apartment fire

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now, at least eight families are without a home after a fire in the D building of the Tanglewood Apartment Complex.

Kennewick Fire, Kennewick Police, Benton County Fire, and multiple other agencies all responded to the scene around 7:40 Saturday morning. But, as we learned from the residents of the building, they also have one man to thank for their safety.

A Portland man named Fernando, who was visiting the area for work, happened to be in the right place at the right time. He saw the flames, and ran through the building, banging on doors and alerting people to the growing flames and smoke.

"Thanks to a very good Samaritan that went out of his way to help us," one apartment resident told KNDU, "Otherwise we wouldn't have been notified that there was a fire at all."

Despite the extreme amount of damage to the building, only one person was injured in the fire. They were taken to Trios with minor injuries. KFD is still investigating to find out how the flames began.