Backyard burn gets out of control

PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department got called out to Vista Place for a natural cover fire that got out of control. According to Ben Shearer, with PFD, embers from the fire, which began as a controlled burn, jumped to the roofs of two houses.

By the time the fire department arrived, the natural cover fire had been extinguished, but the roofs, which were made of cedar wood, were already burning

Shearer also told us that while no one was injured, both roofs had extensive damage.