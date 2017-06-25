Backyard burn gets out of controlPosted: Updated:
Backyard burn gets out of control
PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department got called out to Vista Place for a natural cover fire that got out of control. According to Ben Shearer, with PFD, embers from the fire, which began as a controlled burn, jumped to the roofs of two houses.More >>
