Yakima Police use less lethal rounds to get barricade suspect out of townhouse

YAKIMA, WA - A man is in police custody after locking himself inside a townhouse and refusing to come out. Yakima Police responded to the 3500 Block of North Fairbanks Avenue around 9:00 Sunday night.

Captain Gary Jones tells NBC Right Now 62-year-old Jerry Adams barricaded himself inside with his wife and other weapons. Patrol officers helped get the wife out around midnight, but Adams stayed inside.

Negotiators worked for hours to try and get the man to come outside safely.

Yakima SWAT team responded and used less lethal rounds to get the man to come outside just before 4:30 a.m. The man was treated at the scene and was arrested.

Right now he's being held on multiple charges.

This is a developing story.