Divers find body of missing swimmer

LAKE MATTOON, WA - Members of the Kittitas County Marine Unit found the body of 27-year-old David Burgos of Granger around 6:00 Sunday morning. Divers found his body about 50 yards from the north shore. The lake is ten to 50 feet deep in this area.

Burgos' friends last saw him swimming towards the shore. They checked the shoreline and called Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies when they couldn't find him.

Divers had a hard time because of the heavy mil-foil, which is seven to eight feet thick and is hard to swim through.

Undersheriff Myers says, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim over their loss. There is no blame for this tragedy. Mr. Burgos and his friends were enjoying a summer swim in a lake, they did nothing wrong."

The sheriff's office says it's not uncommon for heavy mil-foil to catch swimmers. It won't drag people under but can get tangled in the swimmers legs. Deputies say if you get stuck, you should stay calm and try and push it off your leg.