Woman dies after high speed chase in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - We now know the name of the woman involved in a deadly high speed chase near Yakima. Washington State Patrol tells us 39-year-old Lena Elwell reached speeds of 100 miles per hour as troopers chased her on Interstate 82 near Nob Hill Sunday morning.

She got off the freeway on Yakima Avenue, then ran a red light onto Highway 24. Troopers say Elwell ran another red light at Birchfield Road, hitting a truck driving southbound. The driver of the truck is still recovering from his injuries.

Sergeant Trent Clasen with WPS tells NBC Right Now, "The victim in this was ejected from his pickup, he wasn't wearing restraints at the time and he's been taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment for his injuries."

Medics pronounced Elwell dead at the scene. Troopers shut down Hwy. 24 for hours while they investigated.