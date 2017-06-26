Utility work to restrict traffic on South 1st StreetPosted: Updated:
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish
Parts of Yakima Greenway to undergo repairs
Starting small: Pro West Mechanical upgrading to a brand new warehouse
A colorful place to practice your aim: Playground Paintball and Lasertag
Utility work to restrict traffic on South 1st Street
Utility work will result in traffic restrictions on South 1st Street between Chestnut Avenue and Walnut Street on Tuesday, June 27th through Friday, June 30th, 2017.
Yakima Police use less lethal rounds to get barricade suspect out of townhouse
A man is in police custody after locking himself inside a townhouse and refusing to come out.
Woman dies after high speed chase in Yakima
We now know the name of the woman involved in a deadly high speed chase near Yakima.
Divers find body of missing swimmer
Members of the Kittitas County Marine Unit found the body of 27-year-old David Burgos of Granger around 6:00 Sunday morning.
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.
Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon went to Toppenish and checked out Brulotte Farms, where they told him about their hops.
Reckless burning sparks Slavin Road Fire
West Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Craig says reckless burning of garbage is what started a three alarm fire.
Parts of Yakima Greenway to undergo repairs
Yakima Greenway visitors be advised, soon certain parts of the path will undergo repairs and closures.
Starting small: Pro West Mechanical upgrading to a brand new warehouse
Owning a business is a daunting experience because success is never a guarantee.
Tieton Arts & Humanities awarded $45,000 from National Endowment for the Arts
National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu has approved more than $82 million to fund local arts projects across the country in the NEA's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2017.
