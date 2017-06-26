Utility work to restrict traffic on South 1st Street

YAKIMA, WA - Utility work will result in traffic restrictions on South 1st Street between Chestnut Avenue and Walnut Street on Tuesday, June 27th through Friday, June 30th, 2017. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 a.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. each day.

Traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions in the project area. Because of heavy traffic volume on South 1st Street, drivers can expect delays. Drivers should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed.

Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related works zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles per hour.

Access to homes and businesses in the project area will be maintained as best as possible and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the project area if necessary.

As always, the schedule for this type of project is subject to change daily dependent on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies.

For more information about the project, contact Water Distribution Supervisor Emilio Lopez at 575-6196.