CRIME STOPPERS: Alberto Rincon-Esparza

CONNELL, WA - A Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Alberto Rincon-Esparza.

Rincon-Esparza's last known residence city is Connell. He is 50 years old (DOB: 04/07/1967), Hispanic, 5'08", 174 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Rincon-Esparza has been charged with 2 counts of rape of a child in the first degree and attempted rape of a child in the first degree.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org

If you have information on a felony crime or person wanted in connection with a felony crime, call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS or (800) 222-TIPS.