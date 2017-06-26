Mission Support Alliance scholarship tops $650,000

RICHLAND, WA – Since taking responsibility as the Hanford site services provider in 2009, Mission Support Alliance (MSA) has proudly awarded more than $650,000 in scholarships to invest in the education of students in our community.

At our recent 8th annual scholarship recognition event, MSA awarded 51 scholarships to qualifying employee dependents. These funds may be used at the school of the student’s choice. Additionally, three MSA co-op intern employees also received a scholarship to be used at Columbia Basin College (CBC) or at Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC).

In addition to these scholarships, MSA provides WSU-TC with funding annually to award scholarships to under-represented students who are pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines. MSA also contributes to CBC’s general scholarship fund.