Fireworks start brush fire that destroys a Hermiston home

HERMISTON, OR - Umatilla County Firefighters say a brush fire that destroyed a home and forced the evacuations of dozens of people started from fireworks.

It happened on the corner of northwest 13th Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue, near the Oxbow Walking Trail. It started around 1:00 p.m. in some dry grass and quickly spread due to the wind. Firefighters had to evacuate about 35 people from nearby apartments, homes, and duplexes.

One home was destroyed, along with a nearby shed.

Reporter Rex Carlin spoke with one neighbor who was evacuated, who said it was scary to watch as the fire got so close. Firefighters were able to save five other homes and the apartment unit that was threatened.

Right now, crews are cleaning up and looking for any hot spots or flare ups. They tell us they will be on the scene for a few more hours.

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, firefighters are urging people not to risk it with fireworks and leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals.