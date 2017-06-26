6-year-old in Oregon gets 3-D-printed hand

ASTORIA, OR - A 6-year-old boy in Astoria was born without a hand, but doctors changed that.

Doctors at Oregon Health and Science University were able to make Jude Rochon a prosthetic hand using biodegradable plastic and a 3-D printer.

Since getting the hand, his parents say in the last six months they've seen his confidence grow.

"He gets by really good as is and that's how God made him," said Jude's dad, Mike Rochon. "Just to be able to see some of the things that are a little hard be easier, it's pretty exciting."

Doctor Albert Chi along with his team at OHSU say when they heard about Jude, they had to help.

"It's pretty moving. Very moving," Dr. Chi said. "This is what it's all about really, the family interaction and be able to have this experience. Jude gave me a wonderful present too. An Oregon State hat that I'm probably going to wear home today."

With some practice, Jude will be able to do a variety of things on his own...like texting his mom on a cell phone, holding a cup, and drawing.