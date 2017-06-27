Spartan Fire burns over 4,300 acres near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, WA - Firefighters are telling people in south Wenatchee to be ready to leave at any minute because of a growing grass fire. The Spartan fire started Monday morning near the Alcoa Highway.

The fire was originally three separate fires until the wind pushed them together. Firefighters are working to hold the fire west of the highway and north of Colockum Road, officials closed the Alcoa and Malaga Highway at milepost eight.

So far 100 firefighters are battling the flames that have burned 4,397 acres.

Right now, we don't know what started the fire, but the wind is making it difficult for them to put out.