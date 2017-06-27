Heavy flooding in Richland forces residents to maintain their storm drains

RICHLAND, WA - The storm last night hit some areas harder than others. People in Prosser didn't see much, but parts of Richland really got slammed, especially with the flash flooding.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen visited Richland earlier today, specifically Cottonwood and Hartford, and it was hard to believe that the area is completely dry now. Neighbors have been cleaning up and filling their garbage cans, and though it's still a little windy, it's a very different scene from last night.

"Here on Cottonwood Drive, we catch all the water and after a few minutes the drains get clogged," said neighbor Larry Dickerson. "So we have to get out there and manually remove all the debris from them or else we end up getting this.

"We try to keep it from getting all the way up to the house. It came pretty close today. It made it probably within a foot of the foundation, which means it came all the way across the lawn, and up to the sidewalk here and almost to the house," he added.

"As soon as it gets clogged, it fills up and you can't get them off," said Brian Flores, another neighbor. "We try to pull the grates sometimes but there's no fighting it."

Obviously a lot of people were out clearing out their storm drains last night, but with all of the debris left behind from this last storm, it's important to remember you'll probably have to go out and clean them out again in order to keep them from clogging up if another big rain storm hits.