Heavy flooding in Richland forces residents to maintain their storm drainsPosted: Updated:
A unified neighborhood: community comes together to help clean up a muddy mess
Benton County Commissioners answer community questions regarding future dispensary
Heavy flooding in Richland forces residents to maintain their storm drains
A lightning strike sends one Richland house up in flames, but neighbors are pitching in
Green buses
A unified neighborhood: community comes together to help clean up a muddy mess
One neighborhood in Richland was among the hardest hit by last night's storm.
Benton County Commissioners answer community questions regarding future dispensary
Marijuana was a hot topic today at the Benton County Commissioners meeting.
Heavy flooding in Richland forces residents to maintain their storm drains
The storm last night hit some areas harder than others.
A lightning strike sends one family's house up in flames, but neighbors are pitching in
It was a bolt of lightning that struck a home in Richland during last night's storm, causing a fire and leaving a family of seven homeless.
Stormy Summer Slideshow
How stormy was it where YOU were last night??? We got plenty of viewer photos to share with you! Check out our Stormy Summer Slideshow, and comment a picture below if you'd like to contribute!
Green buses
