Brush fire burning up acreage near South Wenas Road

WENAS, WA - Dozens of firefighters are battling a large brush fire north of Selah in Wenas that has destroyed hundreds of acres.

Pacific Power believes about 270 customers are without power and unfortunately there is no estimate when the power will go back on.

The brush fire is burning on the south side of South Wenas Road about a half mile west of Fletcher Lane. It sparked at about 11:00 a.m. this morning and quickly grew into a three-alarm.

Firefighters from Selah, West and East Valley, the Yakima Training Center, Gleed, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Forest Service are on scene.

Central Washington Dispatch estimates that the fire has destroyed at least 400 acres. There is no word of any containment.

Dry grass and brush are fueling the fire, and winds are a concern for crews in the afternoon hours.

There are about three homes in the area where the fire is, although they were not too close to the fire lines when reporter Veronica Padilla was on scene, but she was told that crews had already done structural protection on them.

No word on the cause of the fire. Officials have not released that information at this point.