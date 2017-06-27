South Wenas Road has burned over 1,000 acres, firefighter numbers increase

6/28/17 5:00 PM UPDATE:

SELAH, WA - Firefighters continue to battle a fire that's burned more than 1,000 acres of brush near Selah.

The fire started Tuesday, and the weather has only made things worse.

Reporter Gilbert Magallon learned that there are three helicopters and more than 100 firefighters are tending to the fire. The fire had made its way down north towards Selah, and then east towards South Wenas Road.

There are currently level 3 evacuations on South Wenas Rd. and level 2 evacuations near Collins Rd.

The fire is being fought at two points: Alpha and Zulu. A third group, Bravo, will fight at the ridge.

The fire started yesterday at about 11:00 a.m. and quickly became a three-alarm fire. Resources from all over our region and even the state are assisting.

Winds, low humidity, and lots of dry brush have only made fighting the fire more difficult.

No one has been injured and no homes or structures have been damaged.

Authorities say they are fighting the fire harder now, with 130 to 140 firefighters on the lines. They hope to have a better containment in the morning.

FEMA authorized the use of federal funds to assist in fighting the fire.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

6/28/17 7:30 AM UPDATE:

SELAH, WA - People living near Collins Road in Selah are coming back home after being evacuated Tuesday night.

Firefighters say they almost had the fire contained, but winds have caused it to grow. Right now it has burned at least 1,000 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire started on the south side of Wenas road about a half mile west of Fletcher lane Tuesday morning.

According to Pacific Power at least 500 people are without power as of Wednesday morning.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

6/27/17 ORIGINAL STORY:

SELAH, WA - Dozens of firefighters are battling a large brush fire north of Selah in Wenas that has destroyed hundreds of acres.

Pacific Power believes about 270 customers are without power and unfortunately there is no estimate when the power will go back on.

The brush fire is burning on the south side of South Wenas Road about a half mile west of Fletcher Lane. It sparked at about 11:00 a.m. this morning and quickly grew into a three-alarm.

Firefighters from Selah, West and East Valley, the Yakima Training Center, Gleed, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Forest Service are on scene.

Central Washington Dispatch estimates that the fire has destroyed at least 400 acres. There is no word of any containment.

Dry grass and brush are fueling the fire, and winds are a concern for crews in the afternoon hours.

There are about three homes in the area where the fire is, although they were not too close to the fire lines when reporter Veronica Padilla was on scene, but she was told that crews had already done structural protection on them.

No word on the cause of the fire. Officials have not released that information at this point.