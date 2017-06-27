Local tree service cancels appointments to tend to storm aftermath

TRI-CITIES, WA - Many people were out today cleaning up all the debris from the storm, but there were certain people who were extra busy cleaning up the big trees that were knocked over. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky caught up with Boyd's Tree Service crews who were out today cleaning a tree from a home.

According to crews, countless trees fell on top of roofs, cars and littered our streets from Monday night's storm.

Rudy Duran with Boyd's Tree Service says they actually cancelled all of their scheduled appointments this week, to dedicate these next few days to cleaning up the mess the storm left behind. Duran says they're usually booked out a month in advance, but when an emergency like this arises, storm clean up takes precedence.

"Today is just strictly storm clean up from yesterdays storm," said Duran. "We got all available crews out, calls are coming in, I think I personally answered 40 just this morning."

He says he watched the storm roll in so before it even hit, he was making calls to his crew, telling them to get prepared for a busy few days.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be a much lighter work load. Duran says they'll be focusing on the smaller limbs in the yards and cleaning up the rest of the debris left behind.